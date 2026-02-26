Israel targeting the national & historical rights of Palestinians

THE Palestinian Land Authority stated that the recent decisions of the Israeli occupation authorities represent a dangerous and unprecedented escalation directly targeting the national and historical rights of the Palestinian people.

These decisions reflect an official insistence on imposing colonial realities by force, in blatant defiance of international law and the will of the international community.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Land Authority asserted that the ongoing colonial expansion, systematic land confiscation, and imposition of restrictions and collective punishments on citizens cannot be considered administrative or security measures.

Rather, they constitute a clear political project aimed at undermining the Palestinian presence and diminishing their legitimate rights to their land.

The statement added that these policies contradict UN resolutions and the Security Council’s affirmation of the illegality of colonialism.

They also constitute a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from altering the demographic and legal status of occupied territories.

It emphasised that the danger of these decisions lies in their attempt to eliminate the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and undermine the possibility of establishing their independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

These steps push the region toward further tension and instability and close the door to any serious political horizon.

The Palestinian Land Authority holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the repercussions of these policies, stressing that imposing a fait accompli by force will not grant legitimacy to decisions that are legally invalid and nationally rejected.

It affirmed that the Palestinian people, despite all the pressure, will remain steadfast in their inalienable rights and will continue their legitimate struggle in defence of their land, dignity, and right to freedom and independence.

A significant increase in number of sick Palestinian prisoners

THE Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a special briefing on visits to prisoners in Ofer Prison during January and February 2026 that the number of sick prisoners is witnessing a significant increase due to harsh detention conditions and the lack of basic healthcare within the cells, in addition to hunger, which has weakened their immune systems and led to a rise in various illnesses.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PPS explained that the detainees are suffering from ongoing physical assaults, in addition to being denied necessary medical treatment, which has exacerbated their health conditions.

The PPS noted that prisoner (M.Y.) reported that he had a broken back before his arrest and was severely beaten during his arrest, resulting in a broken nose. He has not received any treatment and has lost approximately 26 kg due to constant hunger and difficulty sleeping because of the pain.

Prisoner (B.J.) suffers from blood clots in the arteries of his liver, small intestine, and stomach, in addition to diabetes and blood platelet problems. He requires urgent medical attention. He was beaten during his imprisonment and lost his dental implants without receiving any treatment.

While prisoner (D.N.), who was wounded during his arrest in 2024, was shot in his right hand, abdomen, and pelvis. He now suffers from difficulty walking, severe pain, and bowel problems after losing bladder function. Doctors have stated that there is currently no treatment available for him. Prisoner (A.A.) lost hearing in his left ear as a result of a brutal beating inside the prison.

The PPS emphasised that these cases are not isolated and that prisoners are facing a serious health situation due to the ongoing policy of medical neglect in Ofer Prison and other Israeli prisons.

