Israel Steps Up Jabalia Genocide

QUADCOPTER drones equipped with loudspeakers instructed Palestinian families trapped inside a UN-run school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza to flee yesterday, but when they gathered at the front gate Israeli artillery fired on them, killing at least seven.

The attack spread a great deal of fear and people went back inside the UNRWA centre.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel again yesterday to preside over the genocide as the army pressed on with its offensive on Jabalia.

Lethal force is being used to force families to leave the refugee camp.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said his staff are unable to cope with the large number of casualties being brought to the overwhelmed facility.

In the south of Gaza rescue workers recovered the bodies of five Palestinians killed in Rafah city in an Israeli raid. There is also artillery fire in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

But the concentration of Israeli army attacks remains in northern Gaza, particularly Jabalia, with the camp under heavy bombardment for a 17th day.

Civilians are trapped in their houses and there’s a mass blackout. Food, water, and medicines have run out. Genocide is unfolding on the ground.

Palestinians in central Gaza are afraid they’ll meet the same fate as those in the besieged north. They’re scared of the expansion of the conflict there.

At least 41 people were killed in Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip yesterday morning.

Of the 41 killed, 33 were in the besieged Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Strip, where Israeli forces have been conducting an intense ground incursion for the past 17 days.

At least 640 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli troops began this latest assault on Gaza’s north.

Israel’s army confirmed the death of a senior military officer who was killed in northern Gaza in a Hamas attack.

Colonel Ahsan Daksa, commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in the Jabalia area when an explosive device detonated after he exited his tank, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

A battalion commander was also seriously wounded in the incident, an army statement said. The death toll of Israeli troops is now 747 since October 7th, 2023, with at least 4,969 Israeli soldiers wounded in Gaza.

• The Israeli army continued its bloody war on Lebanon yesterday for the 29th day in a row yesterday, with ongoing air and artillery shelling, as well as continued attempts of ground incursion amid fierce resistance from Hezbollah.

Several Lebanese villages and towns were hit by Israeli air and artillery bombardment as dozens of airstrikes hit the southern suburbs in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and Baalbek in the Bekaa, along with several raids that targeted other towns in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli strikes led to the martyrdom of 16 people and injured 59 others bringing the total number of martyrs to 2,464, and the injured to 11,530 since the beginning of the war.

The Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Al-Abiad, said: ‘The Israeli targeting of medical staff or pharmaceutical warehouses and stores is a rejected war crime.’