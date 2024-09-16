Israel steps up genocidal war on Gaza and West Bank!

AT least 21 Palestinian men, women and children were killed in Gaza yesterday, bringing the death toll to 41,226, with a further 76 wounded, bringing the total number of injured up to 95,413.

Thousands more are still missing under the rubble of bombarded buildings.

Among the victims of the Zionist genocide yesterday was a family of 10 killed by an Israeli airstrike on their house in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City and another five workers were killed in an attack on a bakery in al-Sumoud camp for displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi.

A volunteer surgeon in Gaza said hospital staff in the besieged enclave are exhausted and working with minimal resources.

‘The staff in these hospitals are incredible. Every day the conflict goes on, there are fewer and fewer disposables and essential medicines. So they’re working really with bare-bones supplies right now,’ Victoria Aveson, a volunteer with Humanity Auxilium, said.

Speaking from outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Aveson said the lack of fuel for hospitals is a ‘big problem’. ‘There have been several times in the middle of operations that we’ve actually had to continue using light from someone’s phone,’ she added.

On whether there was any hope of containing illnesses in Gaza, Aveson said such a prospect is ‘kind of a dream’ at this point. ‘We’re just trying to make it day-to-day. Without functional sewage systems, without clean water available to displaced people, there’s no way that we’re going to be able to contain the outbreak of infectious diseases.’

In the Occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked a school in the Muarrajat area, northwest of Jericho.

Students and teachers were assaulted by the settlers during the attack on al-Ka’abneh Bedouins School, injuring several people before they were detained.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its workers attended to three wounded people, who were taken to a hospital.

At least 704 people, including 159 children, have been killed and more than 5,700 injured in Israeli raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank since the war on Gaza began.

Several locations across the occupied West Bank came under attack overnight on Sunday and yesterday morning, including when a large contingent of Israeli soldiers raided the Shu’fat camp near occupied East Jerusalem.

In Nablus, the Israeli army raided the western part of the city, al-Ein camp and its surroundings, also storming the towns of Urif, Burqa and Sarra near Nablus.

A Palestinian was shot and another was hit by Israeli gunfire during a raid on the Balata camp east of the city.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces raided the towns of Ni’lin, Ras Karkar, Deir Ammar, Turmus Aya and Jalazone camp, while several arrests were made, including three from the Deheishe camp near Bethlehem, three from the Aqbat Jabr camp in Jericho, a child and father in the town of al-Jiftlik north of Jericho, and two from Qalqilya.

A pregnant Palestinian woman suffered a miscarriage after Israeli soldiers violently assaulted her family during a raid on the southern neighbourhood of Hebron.