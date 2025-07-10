Israel steps up assaults and demolitions in both Gaza and the West Bank

ISRAELI occupation forces have escalated assaults, demolitions, and settler-backed attacks across the occupied West Bank, causing widespread Palestinian casualties, mass arrests, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods.

On Thursday morning, 55-year-old Ahmad Al-Amour was killed in Rummana, west of Jenin, after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shot him and repeatedly ran him over with a military vehicle.

His body was seized, and his sons were arrested.

Al-Amour’s killing raises the number of Palestinians killed in the Jenin Governorate since the IOF assault began on 21 January to at least 41.

Now in its 171st day, the offensive has included regular raids, home invasions, property damage, arrests, and sniper deployments.

The killing comes amid a broader wave of repression in the West Bank, where Israeli authorities have demolished over 1,000 Palestinian homes this year, many in Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas denounced the demolitions as part of a deliberate Israeli strategy to uproot Palestinians and erase their identity.

‘These demolitions are not isolated acts,’ Hamas said.

‘They are part of a comprehensive war being waged against the very existence of the Palestinian people.’

It called for international intervention and the prosecution of Israeli leaders as war criminals.

Describing the regime as ‘fascist’, the group declared that only Palestinian unity and rising resistance could halt Israel’s attempts to reshape the political and demographic reality.

Meanwhile, settler violence, protected by Israeli forces, continues to escalate.

On Wednesday, settlers raided Shallal Al-Auja, north of Jericho, deliberately herding sheep into farmland and residential areas, destroying crops and livelihoods.

The Al-Baydar Organisation for the Defence of Bedouin Rights said Israeli police arrived to protect settlers and arrested several foreign activists who tried to intervene.

‘This is not a random incident,’ a spokesperson said.

‘It is part of a systematic policy of harassment aimed at forcing Palestinians to abandon their homes.’

The group noted that such incidents now occur almost daily in the Jordan Valley, with livestock routinely used to sabotage farmland.

With no accountability for settlers, daily life is being deliberately dismantled, they warned.

Hamas has urged the international community to abandon its silence and act to hold Israeli officials accountable for the campaign of collective punishment, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank.