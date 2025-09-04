Israel rejects ceasefire and pledges to flatten Gaza City

ISRAEL has rejected another new ceasefire proposal that would have halted its genocidal war on Gaza, warning instead that it will flatten Gaza City as it has already done to Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The decision was announced on Wednesday, only hours after Hamas confirmed its willingness to enter a comprehensive deal that would have freed all Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal also demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, and the reopening of all border crossings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dismissed Hamas’s statement as ‘more spin by Hamas that has nothing new’, insisting that the assault on Gaza would end only under conditions dictated by the Israeli cabinet.

These include the unconditional release of captives, the full disarmament of Hamas, and Israel’s ongoing security control over Gaza.

Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz threatened that if Hamas refused such terms, Gaza City would ‘become like Rafah and Beit Hanoun’, both already reduced to ruins by Israel’s bombardment and invasion.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of sacrificing the lives of Israeli captives for his personal political survival, saying he was once again ‘choosing to forsake the lives of Israeli captives and soldiers for his own sake’ instead of seeking a deal.

Mediators presented the ceasefire proposal last month. Hamas accepted the terms, which included the release of 10 living and 18 dead captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and approximately 1,000 abducted from Gaza.

It also called for a 60-day truce, during which negotiations would continue for the release of the remaining captives and a permanent end to the genocide.

Israel’s ‘security cabinet’ had already voted on 8th August for a ground invasion and occupation of Gaza City, where about 1,100 Palestinians have since been killed.