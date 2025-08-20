Israel Plans Expulsion Of One Million Gazans

ISRAEL has established a ‘Population Relocation Unit’ to systematically map, surveil, and forcibly expel Palestinians from Gaza City through a campaign of leaflets, text messages, and artillery fire, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli regime is about to forcibly displace approximately one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip’s largest urban area, moving them south beyond the Netzarim Corridor.

This is the most extreme step yet during Israel’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s approval of new settlement construction in the ‘E1’ area near Jerusalem, calling it a ‘grave violation of international law’.

In a statement, the ministry said the plan to build thousands of settlement units would isolate occupied East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings, submerge it in settlement blocs connected to Israel, and ‘undermine the prospects of implementing the two-state solution’.

Mustafa Barghouti, head of the Palestinian National Initiative, warned that the expansion is designed to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

‘The plan is designed to destroy the possibility of creating a Palestinian state. It will cut the West Bank into two separate areas with no contiguity and isolate Jerusalem completely from the rest of the occupied West Bank, and will displace thousands of Palestinians from their communities.’

Earlier, Guy Yifrach, mayor of the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, said Israel’s civil administration had approved planning for the E1 project, which would see more than 3,400 settler homes built on Palestinian-owned land.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says Israel’s assault on Gaza had caused ‘massacres and starvation’ and that its wider actions were ‘killing all prospects’ for peace in the Middle East.

Addressing Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow, Safadi said he hoped to discuss ‘efforts to end the aggression on Gaza, and the massacres and starvation that it is creating’.

This was in addition to the ‘illegal measures that continue to undermine the two-state solution and kill all prospects for peace in the region’, he added.

‘We value your clear position against the war and your demand for reaching a permanent ceasefire,’ he told Lavrov.

The German government says it ‘rejects the escalation’ of Israel’s campaign in Gaza after Israel approved a plan to conquer Gaza City and authorised calling up about 60,000 reservists.

Germany finds it ‘increasingly difficult to understand how these actions will lead to the freeing of all the hostages, or to a ceasefire’, government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters.

• See editorial