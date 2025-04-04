Israel launches fresh Gaza ground invasion!

ISRAEL has launched a fresh ground invasion into Gaza City, with occupying forces pushing into the Shejaiya neighbourhood early on Friday.

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in a few hours since dawn, with many more feared trapped beneath rubble.

The agency warned that the death toll was ‘not final’.

Israeli forces claim they are expanding a so-called ‘security zone’ in Shejaiya and allege that civilians were given the opportunity to evacuate.

However, Palestinian sources confirmed that an artillery strike on displaced families in the area killed a woman and her daughter, contradicting Israeli statements about civilian protection.

In Khan Younis, a single Israeli airstrike has killed at least 25 people, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

‘The situation is very dangerous, and there is death coming at us from every direction,’ said Elena Halas, who reported by text message that she and her family were trapped in her sister’s home in Shejaiya.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the military is fragmenting Gaza to ‘seize territory’ in a bid to pressure Hamas into releasing captives.

Netanyahu also admitted that his regime is working closely with the United States to implement President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Airstrikes have continued to devastate Gaza, with bombings reported in Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Khan Younis.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that 112 Palestinians were killed in a single day, including at least 70 in northern Gaza City.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 1,163 people have been killed since Israel resumed full-scale bombing on 18 March.

The total Palestinian death toll from the war has now surpassed 50,523, as the IOF continues its campaign of war crimes and genocide with impunity and full US backing.