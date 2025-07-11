Israel launches deadly attacks on Palestinians

ISRAEL has launched another deadly attack on displaced Palestinians in Gaza, bombing a school sheltering families in Jabalia an-Nazla, northern Gaza, and killing at least 10 people, mostly women and children.

The Halimah al-Saadiyah School, packed with around 1,000 displaced civilians, was struck overnight, reducing classrooms and tents to rubble.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror, with children’s bodies torn apart and families buried under the debris.

‘The panic, fear, and terror that swept through the school was overwhelming,’ said survivor Abu Haitham Khalla.

‘There were children without heads. Women charred. It was beyond horrific,’ added another witness, Ahmed Khalla.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC), insists that a comprehensive agreement with Hamas remains unlikely.

Hamas, responding via Telegram, accused Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing a potential ceasefire and the release of captives.

‘These statements confirm the war criminal Netanyahu’s malicious intentions … he places obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement that would lead to the release of captives and the cessation of aggression,’ the group said.

Netanyahu has just returned from a four-day trip to Washington, where no ceasefire deal was reached.

While he claims a limited 60-day ceasefire could be agreed ‘within days’, his comments to Israeli families suggest otherwise.

Meanwhile, UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned European countries such as Italy, France, and Greece for allowing Netanyahu’s plane to transit their airspace despite his outstanding ICC arrest warrant.

Albanese called it a breach of their obligations under the Rome Statute, stating that such ‘safe passage’ amounts to complicity.