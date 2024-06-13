Israel Launches Air, Land And Sea Strikes Against The Palestinians In Gaza

ISRAEL has launched air, land, and sea strikes, hitting a so-called safe zone in southern Gaza, where thousands of internally displaced Palestinians have sought shelter.

The occupying entity early yesterday carried out intense airstrikes and artillery bombardment, by ‘air, land and sea’, against the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern parts of the war-torn Palestinian territory, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli regime had designated al-Mawasi, a coastal tent town, as a ‘safe zone’ for Palestinians, where thousands of civilians are living under deplorable conditions.

‘Al-Mawasi is a poorly planned attempt to impose a solution for people who have been displaced, and they are dubious of the safety guarantee since Israeli airstrikes have targeted other areas where the army ordered people to go,’ the United Nations said.

During its genocidal war in Gaza, Tel Aviv has asserted the existence of designated ‘safe zones’ for Palestinians, urging them to seek refuge there. Yet, according to several UN officials, these areas have provided no real sanctuary for displaced Gazans.

The Israeli military aggression, characterised by indiscriminate strikes and artillery fire, has caused widespread destruction in regions previously deemed safe by the regime, such as the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

According to WAFA, the Israeli navy boats also fired heavy machine guns into the western areas of Rafah yesterday.

Israel waged the atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping regime on October 7, 2023.

At least 37,232 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and another 85,037 individuals have sustained injuries. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.