Israel is conducting a fierce starvation campaign throughout the Gaza Strip

THE EURO-Med Human Rights Monitor has issued a stark warning that Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, compounded by a total blockade and acute shortages of essential supplies, is driving the entire population of the besieged enclave past the threshold of famine.

In a report released on Monday, Euro-Med stated that Israel is conducting a deliberate starvation campaign, weaponising hunger as a central method in what the group identifies as a sustained act of genocide since October 2023.

‘Israel is waging a fierce starvation campaign in Gaza,’ the report declared, describing the use of deprivation as a methodical attack on Palestinian civilians.

The organisation stressed that children and the elderly are suffering the most under this escalating humanitarian catastrophe, with death by hunger increasingly claiming lives across Gaza.

The Monitor condemned the international community’s ongoing failure to intervene, stating this silence constitutes a direct violation of the Palestinian people’s fundamental rights to life, health, food, and protection.

It warned that Israel’s continued impunity in using starvation as a weapon undermines the very foundations of international law.

Calling for urgent intervention, Euro-Med appealed to all nations to ‘take immediate and tangible steps to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza’.

Israel has maintained a full blockade on Gaza for 71 consecutive days, cutting off the enclave from humanitarian aid, medicine, and food.

Military operations have resumed in full force, with airstrikes and ground attacks continuing for the 56th straight day since Israel violated a ceasefire agreement on 18 March.

Conditions inside Gaza have deteriorated catastrophically. Every bakery in the territory has now been closed for 41 days.

The entire population – more than 2.25 million Palestinians – faces imminent famine while enduring relentless bombardment, widespread destruction, and mass killings.

Medical and media sources report that more than 40 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes across different areas of the Strip in just the last 24 hours.

Hamas, in a statement released via Telegram on Monday, described the worsening famine in Gaza as a catastrophic result of Israel’s siege and ongoing blockade of aid.

The group insisted that only United Nations bodies and legitimate government institutions should be authorised to manage and distribute humanitarian assistance, not the Israeli state or its agents.

Hamas called for the immediate lifting of the blockade and the reopening of Gaza’s crossings to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid under UN supervision.

It warned that Israel’s refusal to permit aid entry ‘confirms its deliberate intention to create famine and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip’.