Israel escalates ceasefire violations

THE Israeli occupation army continued to violate the ceasefire agreement yesterday, while the impact of the massive wholesale destruction intersected with rainstorms that have further weakened the remaining infrastructure, draining the ability of Gaza citizens to endure.

The eastern areas of Gaza City endured intense Israeli artillery shelling, while warplanes carried out multiple strikes on Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, explosions also echoed throughout Gaza City as the Israeli army detonated a booby-trapped armoured vehicle inside al Shuja’iya neighbourhood and demolished several buildings and homes using explosives in the eastern areas of the city.

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya has warned that Israel’s targeted assassination of a senior commander of the movement threatens the ‘viability of the truce’ in the Gaza Strip.

He confirmed the killing of Commander Raed Saad in a video statement on Sunday, and slammed Israel for violating the ceasefire.

‘The continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and latest assassinations that targeted Saad and others threaten the viability of the agreement,’ he said.

The Israeli military reported Saad’s death in an attack near Gaza City, which also wounded at least 25 people.

This marks the highest-profile assassination of a Hamas figure since the US-backed Gaza ceasefire began in October.

Al-Hayya emphasised that progress is unattainable unless mediators compel Israel to adhere to the ceasefire’s first phase.

He called on mediators, particularly the US administration, to ensure Israel respects the agreement.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have persisted, resulting in at least 386 Palestinian deaths since October 10th.

Large areas of Gaza remain inaccessible due to the continued presence of Israeli occupation forces.

‘Our priority is to continue with the steps to end the war and especially to complete phase one (of the ceasefire), which includes allowing aid and needed equipment to enter, to rehabilitate hospitals and medical centres and the infrastructure,’ al-Hayya said.

He also stressed that the role of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) should be limited to maintaining the ceasefire without interfering in Gaza’s internal affairs.

Al-Hayya reiterated that Hamas and other factions are committed to the agreement but reject any imposed guardianship over Gaza.

Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran also said that ongoing Israeli violations have hindered phase-two negotiations.

Last week, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution demanding that Israel open unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and comply with international law.

Aid agencies continue to advocate for expanded access for humanitarian convoys, while Israel has declined requests to allow relief shipments through the Rafah crossing.

Observers have expressed concerns about the reliability of the Israeli regime and the lack of mechanisms to enforce the deal’s terms.

Since October 2023, over 70,400 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.