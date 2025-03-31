Israel Continues Gaza Strip Massacres!

THE Israeli occupation army continued to commit massacres in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

A reporter for the Palestinian Information Centre said that several civilians were martyred or injured early on, following a day marked by deadly Israeli attacks.

On Sunday alone, the death toll rose to 76, including over 30 children, with the majority of casualties in Khan Younis.

Local sources reported that Israeli tanks and troops carried out an incursion into the northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, amid intense artillery shelling and heavy gunfire.

At dawn, an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the al-Shuja’iya neighbourhood in the east of Gaza City.

Local and media sources reported that an Israeli strike targeted the al-Najjar family home in Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing two civilians and injuring others.

They also said that another attack on a house belonging to the family of Miqdad in Khan Younis refugee camp claimed the lives of four people and left 20 others injured.

On the 49th anniversary of Land Day, the Hamas Movement reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s ‘deep-rooted connection to their historic land’, adding that the Israeli occupation has no sovereignty or legitimacy over an iota of the Palestinian land, including Jerusalem.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said: ‘The 49th anniversary of Land Day comes amidst a campaign of genocide, displacement, ethnic cleansing, and settlement and annexation crimes carried out by the fascist occupation government against the Palestinian people across our land in Gaza, the West Bank and Occupied Jerusalem.

‘However, this has strengthened our belief that the resistance is the only means to defend our land and holy sites, extract our legitimate rights, and foil all the occupation’s aggressive plans.’

Hamas recalled the popular uprising on March 30, 1976 when massive Palestinian protests took place in the Triangle, Galilee and Negev against Israeli plans to seize lands.

Hamas expressed its belief that the Palestinian people would remain deeply rooted in their land, defending it until they succeed in liberating it from the Israeli occupation.