Israel committing horrific Gaza massacres

IN less than 12 hours, the Israeli occupation army committed horrific massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing over 100 of them, including about 35 children.

‘These massacres have been carried out in full view of the mediators as well as the international community which continues to stand silent and incapable of taking meaningful action to stop the ongoing bloodshed that has persisted for more than two years,’ Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement on Wednesday.

Basal affirmed that Gaza’s civil defence teams continue to conduct rescue operations and recover victims from beneath the rubble despite facing acute shortages in resources.

‘Civil defence teams are making tremendous efforts to reach civilians trapped beneath the rubble, while hospitals are overwhelmed with critically wounded patients amid dire conditions and severe shortages of medical items and fuel,’ Basal said.

‘The situation in Gaza is a stain on the conscience of humanity and reflects that the international community is complicit in these violations,’ he underlined.

He called for immediate international action to end the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and establish safe and sustained humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of fuel, equipment, and essential supplies needed for rescue operations and hospital services.

Furthermore, the Hamas Movement categorically denied any involvement in the alleged shooting incident in Rafah, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas condemned the Israeli occupation’s army ‘criminal bombardment of areas in the Gaza Strip’, describing it as a ‘glaring violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh under the sponsorship of US president Donald Trump’.

Hamas called the airstrikes ‘part of a broader pattern of Israeli violations committed in recent days,’ citing attacks that have killed and injured dozens of civilians, as well as the continued closure of the Rafah border crossing.

‘These Israeli attacks reveal a deliberate intent to violate the agreement and thwart its implementation,’ Hamas added.

War crime! Israel uses human shields

A PHOTOGRAPH, reportedly taken and posted by an Israeli soldier, has sent shock waves through social media, confirming reports about the occupying regime’s use of elderly Palestinians as human shields in the long-running genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The photo, widely re-shared by the ‘Israel Genocide Tracker’ account, which documents Israeli war crimes, depicts two old Palestinian men bound and stripped to their underwear as they are being forced into a wrecked building in Gaza.

‘Materials submitted by soldiers’ friends confess that troops used kidnapped Palestinians, mostly elderly, as human shields on a daily basis,’ wrote Israel Genocide Tracker, an X account that scans social media and gathers data on Israeli soldiers from previous posts they had published.

‘When injured or exhausted, the victims were instructed to walk into designated killing zones to be gunned down by other units.’

The angle and perspective of the photograph strongly suggests it was captured by an Israeli soldier, providing direct evidence for the reports that elderly Palestinians are used as human shields — an unequivocal war crime under international law.

Later images showed that the men, who have been identified, were shot dead in line with the occupying regime’s policy that Palestinian abductees used as human shields were killed once they became too weak or injured to serve their abductors’ purposes.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, Israel has routinely hit Gaza in violation of the agreement.

Overwhelming evidence of Israeli war crimes

MEMBER of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Chris Sidoti, confirmed that the commission has gathered overwhelming evidence proving that Israeli forces committed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Sidoti said the two-year investigation, conducted by the UN-backed commission, is based on over 16,000 verified items of evidence, including photos, videos, and witness testimonies authenticated according to UN forensic standards. The materials directly link Israeli military units to attacks on civilians, hospitals, and humanitarian convoys.

He explained that the commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021, has continued to collect testimonies from survivors and eyewitnesses, and used satellite imagery and digital forensics to map violations and identify perpetrators.

‘The commission’s work goes beyond documentation,’ Sidoti said. ‘We have identified specific Israeli army units responsible for major crimes, and in several cases, individual commanders and government officials who issued direct orders for attacks on civilians.’

Sidoti recalled that on November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza.

He added that all commission reports are submitted to both the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly, and are publicly available, rejecting claims of any undisclosed findings.