ISRAEL BOMBS QATAR! – targeting Hamas peace negotiators

ISRAEL carried out a massive bombardment of the Qatari capital, Doha, yesterday with more than ten aerial munitions, aimed at assassinating the Hamas Movement’s negotiating team.

Qatar’s foreign ministry called the attack a ‘blatant violation’ of international law, warning it ‘will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region.’

A Hamas spokesman said the attack happened as a negotiating team was discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) condemned the ‘heinous’ attack, which ‘constitutes a serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.’

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations said: ‘I condemn this flagrant violation of Qatari integrity and sovereignty.’

Iran spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: ‘This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

Turkey said: ‘The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather to continue the war. This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy.’

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, warned: ‘What happened in Doha will happen again, and more, in the rest of the countries if we do not all unite in confronting the Zionist threat.’

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the attack violated ‘all international laws and norms’, adding: ‘We renew our position calling for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international security.’

Jordan said it considered Israel’s aggression a ‘serious threat to the security of the Qatari people,’ adding: ‘We stand with our brothers in Qatar and fully support them in any steps they take against the aggression.’

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry called it a ‘cowardly act’, and expressed ‘full support to Qatar to confront Israeli aggression.’

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu condemned the ‘cowardly’ attack, calling it ‘a serious violation of international law and a blatant infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign nation.’

The office of the Israeli prime minister alleged Israel acted independently of Washington, claiming: ‘Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.’

Yair Lapid, head of the Israeli Parliamentary opposition, praised the attack, saying: ‘Congratulations to the Air Force, IDF, Shin Bet, and all security forces on an exceptional operation to thwart our enemies.’

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed: ‘This was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it and Israel carried it out.’

However, an unnamed Israeli official told Israel’s Channel 12 that President Trump had given the green light for the Israeli strike.’