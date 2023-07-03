Israel bombs Jenin refugee camp!

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) launched a massive land and air attack on the West Bank city of Jenin yesterday, killing at least eight youths and injuring 25 others, including seven in a critical condition.

Israeli warplanes carried out at least 10 air strikes on Jenin, sending smoke billowing from the wreckage of buildings, while more than 100 Israeli armoured vehicles attacked the city.

The Jenin municipality said that the Israeli occupation army also destroyed the main water and electricity lines in the camp, and crews were stopped from getting in to repair the damage.

Palestinian resistance factions have pledged to retaliate against Israel.

In a statement, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups urged all resistance fighters in Jenin and its refugee camp to stand by each other and fight the enemy in a unified manner.

‘The Joint Chamber always stands ready to pursue the brutal aggressions against Jenin. The resistance is present in all fields and does not allow the enemy to encroach on our people in Jenin,’ the statement read.

‘We ask all our people, especially those in the Jenin camp, to join the battle against the occupiers and support Jenin. If the occupiers continue their crime and assault, the Palestinian resistance is ready to respond to the enemy in all fields.’

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said: ‘The aggression against Jenin will not achieve its goals, and we will remain (in) Jenin as a symbol of steadfastness. Our fighters are determined to confront and fight no matter the sacrifices.’

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said: ‘Throughout history, Jenin has proven to be unbreakable and has a great capacity to stand steadfast in the face of the enemy.’

Fatah said the Israeli occupation is delusional about its ability to kill the resistance spirit through its terror and incursions into the Palestinian camps and urged the Palestinian people to take caution, because ‘the enemy is insidious, and its aim is killing, destruction and sabotage.’