Israel bombs 2nd UN school in two days

ISRAELI forces bombed another United Nations-run school in southern Gaza yesterday, killing at least 20 displaced Palestinians sheltering in the building.

More than 60 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 45,028 Palestinians and wounded 106,962 since October 7th, 2023, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The attack on Sunday night on the UNRWA-run school in Khan Younis came without any warning. Civilians were hit as they were sleeping, including women and children. They were not warned by the Israeli military before the attack.

Ahmad Bin Abdul Aziz School, a three-storey building, is located next to the Nasser Medical Complex. The third floor was struck, leaving behind a huge level of destruction.

Some of the bodies were shredded to pieces due to the scale of the attack. The school was estimated to be sheltering hundreds of Palestinian families and is located in a spot busy with civilian activity.

Images posted on social media showed the chaos and frantic search for survivors following the attack. Those who were injured and killed were transported to the Nasser Medical Complex.

UNRWA facilities in Gaza have been targeted frequently since the Israeli invasion began.

Day in and day out, the Israeli military has been focused on pummelling these UN-run shelters that civilians have been taking refuge in, due to the lack of standing buildings and safe spaces.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoon, where Israeli forces stormed and besieged the Khalil Oweida School on Sunday, the death toll has risen from 15 to 43, according to the spokesperson of the Government Media Office in Gaza.

‘We condemn the various complex crimes committed by the occupation army against our people. We call on the countries of the world to condemn the crimes of the occupation,’ Ismail al-Thwabta said.

‘We hold Israel and the United States legally responsible for the massacres of the occupation,’ he added.

‘We demand a quick and final end to the successive crises against our people before it is too late.’