Israel bombards areas west of Gaza City – 40,334 killed so far

SEVERAL civilians were killed and injured yesterday in an Israeli shelling targeting areas west of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses said the occupation warplanes bombarded a residential apartment near the al-Oyoun intersection west of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of several civilians and the injury of others.

Since the start of the Israeli occupation’s aerial, ground and sea aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, more than 40,334 people, mostly children and women, have been killed and over 93,356 others have been wounded. More than 10,000 people were reported missing.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, lack of fuel and devastated infrastructure, which render it difficult to document figures.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, discussed the latest developments and the joint coordination to strengthen the relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting yesterday in Ramallah, they discussed the efforts to stop the genocidal war waged against the Palestinian people in the Strip, and the aggression of the occupation army and the colonists against Palestinians in the West Bank.

They also tackled the interventions of the Gaza-based relief government, plans to expand emergency relief operations once the aggression on the Strip stops, restoration of basic services, the reintegration and consolidation of national institutions and the comprehensive reconstruction programme.