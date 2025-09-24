Israel Attacks Gaza Flotilla! – Italian Navy Intervenes!

ISRAEL launched multiple intimidatory attacks on ten ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla overnight on Tuesday night-yesterday morning, while they were sailing 30 nautical miles southwest of Gavdos, within the Greek Search and Rescue (SAR) area.

Greek BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) stated that the vessels Ohwayla, Yulara, Otaria, Maria Cristina, Selvaggia, Morgana, Zefiro, Hio, Taigete and Luna Bark were targeted.

Some ships have damage to the sails and deck, while in some cases chemical devices were used. Drones, flash bombs and communication jammers were used in the attack.

There were no injuries to the men and women aboard the ships, and the fleet continues its course to meet up with six ships which have sailed from the Greek island of Syros, and head to Gaza.

BDS Greece declared: ‘This attack is not accidental. Israel has openly stated that it will attempt to prevent the fleet from reaching Gaza. This is a provocative violation of International Law and the Law of the Sea, as well as an act of state terrorism within the Greek area of responsibility.’

BDS Greece pointed out that the Greek Coast Guard and the Greek government ‘have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the protection of every vessel and every human life in the SAR area. Any inaction is tantamount to complicity.’

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the attack on the flotilla and said he redirected an Italian navy ship towards it to offer assistance.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: ‘There are Italian citizens along with members of parliament and MEPs on board.’

Minister Tajani has asked the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to gather information and to reiterate its previous request to the Israeli government to guarantee the absolute protection of the personnel on board.

Boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza came under massive attack by at least 15 drones carrying out reconnaissance work, collecting information above the fleet five hours before the attacks happening on several boats using explosive materials.

The attacks consisted of sound bombs that affected the sails of some of the boats, also chemical substances were dropped by drones over some boats.

Drones were hovering over one of the main boats in the flotilla that was previously targeted in Tunisia – the Alma. This vessel is one of the main ships to support other boats in the fleet and is carrying several public figures, including Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, and activist Greta Thunberg.

The UN yesterday called for an independent probe into the attacks on the Flotilla saying anyone behind the ‘violations’ should face accountability.

‘There must be an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the reported attacks and harassment by drones and other objects,’ UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan said in a statement.