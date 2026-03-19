IRCG strikes more than 100 targets in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has struck more than 100 targets in the city of Tel Aviv in retaliation for the martyrdom of Dr Ali Larijani, Iran’s former top security official, during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC announced hitting the targets during the 61st wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 in the face of the aggression.

The hostile objects, it added, were targeted using multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles as a means of avenging the martyrdom of Dr Larijani, the former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the statement read.

‘During these intense lightning strikes, the Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of the occupied territories without facing any obstruction,’ it added.

The IRGC put the facility characterising this stage of the reprisal down to ‘the disintegration of the Zionist regime’s multilayered and highly advanced air defence systems.’

It cited field information as pointing to taking place of a ‘partial blackout’ in Tel Aviv as a result of the reprisal that also resulted in the regime’s forces’ having a harder time controlling the situation at hand and rescuing those affected.

The Corps, meanwhile, said Operation True Promise 4 had so far either killed or injured more than 230 Zionists.

In addition to Tel Aviv, Iran has targeted sensitive and strategic enemy objects in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the occupied port of Haifa, Be’er Sheva, which serves as the regime’s technological epicentre, and the Negev Desert.

American bases across the region, including those lying in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, have also faced intense reprisal.

The IRGC issued a warning calling for the evacuation of petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. This came after Israeli strikes hit parts of Iran’s South Pars gas facilities earlier on Wednesday.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi expressed his ‘utmost regret and sorrow’ over the martyrdom of Larijani, extending condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Larijani’s family, and the Iranian nation.

Araghchi condemned the ‘terrorist act’ by the US and the Israeli regime.