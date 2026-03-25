Iranian missiles cause panic in Israel and close Knesset!

IRANIAN missile strikes triggered widespread panic across Israel yesterday, forcing the suspension of a Knesset (parliament) session.

On the 25th day of the conflict, unrelenting bombardment from Iran on Israel continued, while in Tel Aviv a direct hit caused significant destruction. Seven locations were struck by shrapnel from missiles, with extensive damage reported.

A major road connecting Tel Aviv to the north was closed due to the strike. The Tel Aviv Police Commander stated that extensive damage occurred at the sites where Iranian missile shrapnel fell in the city.

An Iranian missile landed in Beersheba, while in a separate incident, an Israeli reserve soldier was found dead in Bat Yam after allegedly shooting himself inside a shelter.

Iranian forces have so far launched around 80 waves of missiles and drones against Israeli targets in retaliation for the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

Iranian officials repeatedly warned that further attacks on Iranian infrastructure would result in expanded retaliation, including the potential full closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The powerful Iranian retaliatory operation comes despite US and Israeli claims to have destroyed Iran’s military capabilities.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a severe warning to the Israeli military, slamming it for committing widespread war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

In its 46th statement regarding ‘Operation True Promise 4,’ the IRGC’s Public Relations Department announced that the ‘child-killing army of the Zionist regime’ has crossed all red lines in its military aggression.

The Israeli military has committed extensive war crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, it added, and the continuing genocide is no longer tolerable.

The IRGC also warned the ‘criminal army of the regime,’ that if the crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine persist, Iran will respond with overwhelming force.

‘The gathering points of enemy forces in the north of occupied Palestine and the Gaza belt’ would be targeted, and warned these areas would come under heavy missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IRGC ‘without any consideration.’