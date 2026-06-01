Iran won’t tolerate Israel’s atrocities in Lebanon

A SENIOR military spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces warned Israel and its allies yesterday that Iran will not tolerate the occupying regime’s ongoing atrocities in Lebanon.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi issued the warning yesterday, after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut, the most serious escalation of Israel’s aggression against Lebanon since a fragile ceasefire was announced in April.

He said the child-killing Zionist regime has exploited the truce and waged blatant aggression against Lebanon, killing more than 3,000 innocent people, including women and children.

‘While the rulers of Western countries have adopted the strategy of remaining silent or backing these crimes against humanity, we warn the leaders of the brutal Zionist regime and its supporters that the continuation of the barbaric crimes against Lebanon will not be tolerated by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has also warned that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports and Israel’s growing war crimes in Lebanon will come at a price for Washington and Tel Aviv.

Qalibaf said yesterday: ‘The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of US noncompliance with the ceasefire.’

The top Iranian negotiator, in indirect talks with the US, further warned against the consequences of the continued violence, which would ultimately come at a cost.

‘Every choice has a price, and the bill is due,’ Qalibaf said, adding: ‘It will all fall into place.’

His warning comes amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, including repeated incursions north of the Litani River, deadly strikes on civilian areas, and displacement orders targeting southern Lebanese communities.

These acts of aggression have caused significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure in Lebanon, despite the truce that took effect in April.