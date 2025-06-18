Iran will never surrender! – says Ayatollah Khamenei

LEADER of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the Iranian nation will ‘firmly stand against’ an imposed war.

In a televised message yesterday, amid the continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khamenei said the Iranian nation will ‘never surrender to any form of imposition’.

In the wake of continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, Khamenei commended the Iranian people for their ‘composed, courageous, and timely conduct’.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

‘The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace.

‘This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition,’ he said.

Referring to the recent war-mongering rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, Khamenei warned against any American military intervention.

‘Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield.’

‘The Americans must understand – any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.’

The Leader’s latest message came as the Israeli-imposed war against the Iranian nation entered its sixth day yesterday.

The unprovoked war was launched last Friday. leading to the assassination of many senior-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The wanton aggression has only continued and escalated in the past six days.

The Iranian retaliatory operation, dubbed ‘True Promise III’, was launched last Friday evening, targeting numerous strategic and sensitive military intelligence targets of the Israeli regime.

The eleven phases of the operation have caused heavy blows to the regime, and instilled a sense of fear among settlers who have been hiding in underground tunnels.

On Tuesday, Trump again resorted to sabre-rattling against Iran, accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons. Iranian officials maintain that the country is not in the race for nuclear arms but stands ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.

In a significant admission that contradicts the assertions of the Israeli regime and US officials, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed there is no evidence Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons programme.

Speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Grossi acknowledged what Iran has repeatedly stated and the UN nuclear agency has also confirmed in its reports.

‘What we reported was that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort (by Iran) to move toward a nuclear weapon,’ the director general of the IAEA said.

He reiterated that the agency’s findings align with other independent sources on the issue.

