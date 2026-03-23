Iran Will Fully Defend Itself

IRAN will ‘irreversibly’ destroy vital energy and fuel infrastructure across the region if the United States attacks power plants inside the country, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said yesterday afternoon.

Qalibaf issued the stark warning on Sunday in response to the latest threat by US President Donald Trump, who said on Saturday night that the United States will ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s ‘various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!’ if the country does not ‘fully open, without threat’, the Strait of Hormuz, ‘within 48 hours from this exact point in time’.

‘Immediately after our country’s power plants and infrastructure are hit, vital infrastructure and energy and fuel infrastructure across the region will be considered legitimate targets (for Iran) and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner,’ Qalibaf said.

The top Iranian parliamentarian added that oil prices will also continue to rise for a long period of time.

Earlier on Sunday, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari warned of retaliation if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure are attacked in the US-Israeli aggression.

‘If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology (IT) and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted, pursuant to previous warnings,’ he said.

Since February 28, when the US and Israel launched their unprovoked aggression, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the aggressor regimes and those cooperating with them.

The disruption of tanker traffic in the waterway, lying between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, has triggered a major surge in energy prices.

In a desperate attempt to control the market, Trump said that the US Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He even offered political risk insurance for tankers transiting there.

The US president also sought to form a coalition to secure the strait, asking NATO countries to contribute naval and air assets. However, most of Washington’s allies have declined to commit forces.

Following Trump’s threat to target Iranian power plants, the pro-resistance hacktivist group Handala warned that it would release all the maps of electricity and water infrastructure across the region soon.

‘We will release all the maps of the regime’s and the region’s electricity and water infrastructure in the coming hours. All of them have been registered in the target bank, and we are waiting for your foolish move,’ it said.

• see editorial