Iran retains control of Strait of Hormuz

THE Iranian nation and armed forces have imposed new realities on the battlefield that Washington and its allies must now accept,’ the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) reported yesterday.

The IRGC issued a statement yesterday to mark the anniversary of the death of Imam Khomeini and the 1963 uprising against the Shah.

‘The enemy is forced to accept the new rules that the Iranian nation and armed forces have imposed on the battlefield, especially in the realm of smart management and control of the Strait of Hormuz,’ the IRGC said.

Iran faces continued US military intransigence in the Persian Gulf.

The Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a joint statement vowing that resistance will continue until the ‘complete destruction’ of the conspiracies of arrogant powers, the expulsion of foreign forces from West Asia, and the liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) through the destruction of the Israeli regime.

‘The presence of people in the streets remains the backbone of the battlefield, the stronghold of diplomacy, and an essential factor in achieving complete and final victory,’ the IRGC said, referring to more than 90 consecutive nights of rallies across the country to support the Iranian leadership and armed forces.

Iran has declared a ‘historic and crushing defeat’ of the US and the Israeli regime after 40 days of war, announcing that Washington has been forced to accept a 10-point Iranian proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

The statements were released on the anniversary of the death of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, and the June 5, 1963 uprising against the former Pahlavi dynasty, which began after Imam Khomeini’s arrest.

The commemoration came as Iran also mourns the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated during terrorist US-Israeli military strikes on February 28.

‘The Iranian nation will not retreat in the face of threats and aggression but will continue the path of honour with unity and faith more than ever before,’ the IRGC added.

The IRGC also cited the martyrdom of 168 children at the Minab school as one of hundreds of crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime, stating that recent warmongering by Washington and Tel Aviv has exposed the true face of false human rights claimants to the world.