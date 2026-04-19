Iran Hits Back At Trump

IRAN’S President Masoud Pezeshkian hit out at Donald Trump over his threats, saying he is not in a position to deprive the Iranian nation of its inalienable right to a peaceful nuclear programme.

He made the remarks on Sunday, two days after Trump threatened that the US would secure Iran’s enriched uranium ‘in a much more unfriendly form’ if no deal is reached.

‘The US president declares that Iran should not use its nuclear rights, but he does not say for what crime? Basically, what position does he have in the world to deprive a nation of its legal rights?’ Pezeshkian asked.

‘From the perspective of human principles, every free person, regardless of his religion, faith, race, or ethnicity, should enjoy his inalienable rights,’ he added.

The Iranian chief executive also slammed self-proclaimed human rights organisations and the United Nations for remaining silent on criminal US-Israeli strikes on Iran that assassinated scientists and targeted civilians and residential areas.

He further denounced the adversaries’ war crimes as a sign of their desperation and failure.

Highlighting Iran’s principled approach to regional peace, stability, and security, he stressed that the Islamic Republic is not seeking to spread war and it has not been and will never be the initiator of any conflict.

‘We are pacifists and what we are doing is legitimate self-defence,’ he asserted.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian appreciated the Iranian Armed Forces, including members of the Basij volunteer force, the Army, and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), for remaining steadfast in the face of the illegal US-Israeli military assault and delivering a decisive response to the enemies.

The performance of the armed forces in defiance of pressure and threats has stunned many analysts, he said.

‘Despite problems, the country was capable of standing against the great powers that enjoy extensive support. On the contrary, having failed to achieve their goals, the enemies attacked civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, universities, and public places, in flagrant violation of international law.’