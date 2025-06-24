Iran drives US and Israel back!

Iran’s top security body says the powerful Iranian military response as part of True Promise III forced the Israeli regime to halt its aggression unilaterally.

The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said yesterday that the Israeli regime was forced to unilaterally end its aggression against the Islamic Republic following a determined and powerful response from the Iranian armed forces.

In a statement yesterday, just hours after the regime halted its aggression after 12 days as part of an agreement between Tel Aviv and Washington, the top Iranian security body lauded the country’s security forces for demonstrating ‘exemplary courage’ in the face of Israeli hostilities.

‘In response to the Zionist enemy’s aggression, your brave and self-sacrificing children in the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran heeded the command of the Leader and Commander-in-Chief (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) and responded with exemplary courage to every act of hostility,’ it said.

The statement came after Israel confirmed halt of its aggression, initially announced by US President Donald Trump yesterday morning.

Tehran has not officially confirmed the truce, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday night that Tehran would halt its retaliatory attacks ‘provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people.’

The SNSC pointed out that the recent operations by the Iranian armed forces targeted both the US-run Al-Udeid air base in Qatar and the entire occupied territories with missile strikes.

The statement credited ‘the extraordinary vigilance, timely action, resistance, and solidarity of the Iranian people’ for disrupting the enemy’s main strategy and creating the conditions for ‘the steadfastness and stunning power of the warriors of Islam,’ developed over years of innovative and tireless struggle, to be fully deployed during the 12 days of intense and skillful resistance.

It described the outcome as a ‘divine gift’ in return for the nation’s insight, the armed forces’ resolve, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s, wise guidance, resulting in the enemy’s regret, defeat, and unilateral cessation of hostilities.

Iran’s armed forces remain on high alert, ‘ready to deliver a firm and regret-inducing response to any new act of aggression.’

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant aggression against Iran, killing military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Iranian armed forces promised to ‘open the gates of hell’ to Israel and began waves of punitive missile and drone strikes on sensitive sites across the occupied territories.

A day later, Iran launched a wave of missiles at the al-Udeid air base in Qatar – the largest American military base in West Asia.

In a statement following the successful retaliatory operation codenamed ‘Tidings of Victory’, Iranian armed forces said it was in response to the ‘blatant military aggression by the criminal regime of the United States’ against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

This base serves as the headquarters of the US Air Force Command and represents the most strategic asset of the American military in West Asia.