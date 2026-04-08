Iran declares ‘historic & crushing defeat’ for USA

IRAN yesterday declared a ‘historic and crushing defeat’ of the United States and the Israeli regime after 40 days of war.

It announced that Washington is considering its 10-point proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

In a statement, the Supreme National Security Council said ‘the enemy had suffered an undeniable defeat.’

The announcement comes on Day 40 of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

According to the statement, the United States is considering a 10-point proposal that fundamentally commits Washington to:

No new aggression against Iran;

Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz;

Acceptance of enrichment;

Removal of all primary sanctions;

Removal of all secondary sanctions;

Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions;

Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions;

Payment of compensation to Iran;

Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region;

Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.

The Iranian top security body described the past 40 days as one of the ‘heaviest combined battles in history,’ in which Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and occupied Palestine inflicted blows that ‘the historical memory of the world will never forget.’

‘Iran and the Resistance have almost completely destroyed the American military machine in the region,’ it stated. ‘They have inflicted crushing and deep blows on the vast infrastructure and capabilities that the enemy had built and deployed around the region over many years for this war against Iran.’

The statement added that within Israel, resistance forces had dealt ‘devastating and crushing blows to the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, facilities, and assets.’

It further stated: ‘Not only did none of the enemy’s main objectives materialise, but the enemy realised from about 10 days after the start of the war that it would have no ability to win this war.

The top security body further said the enemy had initially imagined a quick military victory, believing Iran’s missile and drone capabilities would be ‘quickly extinguished.

While declaring victory, the top security body also urged continued vigilance.

It said: ‘We congratulate all the people of Iran on this victory and emphasise that until the details of this victory are finalised, there remains a need for the resilience and prudence of officials and the preservation of unity and solidarity among the people of Iran.’

The Iranian announcement came hours after Trump said he had agreed to a two-week suspension of bombing and attacks on Iran, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would ‘suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks’ — a decision he described as a ‘double-sided CEASEFIRE.’

Trump said the suspension is ‘subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.’

Earlier on Tuesday, he had warned that ‘a whole civilisation will die tonight’ if Iran failed to meet his demands, an inflammatory war rhetoric that triggered backlash worldwide.