Iran deals heavy blows to the US

IRANIAN Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned yesterday that any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic will be met with an immediate and decisive response.

He was speaking after Iran’s armed forces dealt heavy blows to US bases and assets in the region that had been the origin of American aggression against Iran overnight on Tuesday.

The escalation began in the early morning hours of Wednesday when the US carried out savage attacks on areas in southern Iran under the pretext that one of its Apache helicopters had crashed over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night.

In response to the US military aggression Iran’s powerful armed forces struck US bases and assets in the region that were the origin of these aggressions, the foreign ministry said.

In a message released to commemorate the dead of the 12-day war (June 2025), Qalibaf paid tribute to the fallen commanders and scientists who gave their lives in defence of the nation.

‘The imposed wars, the first, second and third, have shown the world that the path of victory and triumph passes through steadfastness and martyrdom,’ he said.

‘The people have risen, the streets have become the backbone of the battlefield, awakening nations and strengthening wills.’

Qalibaf emphasised that despite the assassination of commanders and scientists, Iran’s scientific movement and defensive capability have not diminished.

‘Any aggression is answered with decisiveness and immediacy,’ he stated.

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations late on Tuesday with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss the latest regional developments.

During the calls, Araghchi condemned the US military aggression and the violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasised Iran’s ‘inherent right to self-defence’ to allow the country’s ‘powerful armed forces’ to respond in kind.

The Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers discussed the situation with their Iranian counterpart.

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