Iran calm restored – ready to rebuff US attack

THE Iranian foreign minister says calm has been restored across the country after recent unrest, which was fuelled by the incitement of terrorist elements supported by Israel and the US.

‘Through the vigilance of the people and law enforcement forces, calm has been established,’ Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, referring to recent protests that he said were initially peaceful but later turned violent.

Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the phone call, Araghchi referred to the recent unrest in Iran, saying: ‘It occurred as a result of the incitement of certain terrorist elements by Israel and the US, with the aim of pushing peaceful public protests into chaos.’

He reiterated that public awareness and the actions of security forces had led to the restoration of order, also pointing to provocative statements by US officials, which he said constituted clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has achieved the highest level of its defensive preparedness, standing ready to crush any aggression against Iran, says the force’s commander, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

General Mousavi said in a statement on Wednesday that the production of aerospace hardware across various sectors has significantly increased since the 12-day US-Israeli war of June 2025.

The commander said vulnerabilities identified during the war have been fully addressed and rectified.

‘The IRGC Aerospace Force is currently at the pinnacle of its readiness,’ he said.

General Mousavi said the domestic defence industry has accelerated its output to ensure the nation’s security.

The remarks came amid threats by US President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday called on rioters in Iran to storm state institutions and claimed US help for them was ‘on its way’.

Iran has threatened to hit US-Israeli interests in West Asia in case of another aggression by the two regimes.

During last June’s 12-day war, Iran fired salvos of ballistic missiles at the Israeli military sites and also America’s al-Udeid air base in Qatar in retaliation for their attacks.

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, said the events of the recent days were a direct continuation of the 12-day war. After failing in ‘hard warfare’, the commander said, Iran’s adversaries shifted their strategy to a meticulously designed plan involving trained terrorist elements on the ground.

