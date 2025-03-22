‘Intervene to halt Israel’s assault on Gaza!’– Hamas urges the Muslim nations

HAMAS has urged Arab and Muslim nations to intervene immediately to halt Israel’s resumed assault on Gaza, stressing that regional powers bear a ‘direct moral and political responsibility’ to stop what it unequivocally labelled as genocide.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the movement condemned the continued massacres perpetrated by Israel, declaring that they ‘place direct political and moral responsibility on the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to end the genocide carried out in full view of the entire world’.

‘We call on the Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent action in the international forums, particularly the UN’s Security Council, and implement immediate measures to halt the aggression,’ the statement added.

Israel reignited its military campaign against Gaza on Tuesday, abandoning the ceasefire process and triggering a fresh wave of global outrage.

The initial phase of the truce had facilitated an exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners, but since its expiration earlier this month, Israel has refused to move into the second phase of the agreement.

Instead, it has escalated attacks, obstructed humanitarian aid, and imposed further conditions, effectively derailing negotiations intended to achieve a permanent end to the war and a full military withdrawal.

Despite this, Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the framework of the original agreement, which included a phased exchange followed by discussions on a lasting ceasefire.

The movement has stated it remains open to continued negotiations but insists that no new conditions are needed, only adherence to what was already agreed.

Israel, however, has reneged on its signed commitments, resumed bombardment, and refused to advance the deal.

This renewed assault has inflicted further devastation upon Gaza, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting on Thursday that at least 591 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,042 wounded since Tuesday.

It also confirmed that 70 per cent of those killed are women and children — highlighting Israel’s continued targeting of civilians in breach of international law.