‘International community must make a stand’

IN the wake of the unlawful US aggression against the peaceful Iranian nuclear sites, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday called on the international community to take a clear stand, warning that the United Nations Charter itself is under attack.

In a televised press conference in Istanbul, where he is attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, Iran’s top diplomat denounced the breach of Iran’s territorial integrity and also decried US President Donald Trump’s war-mongering rhetoric.

‘The response to these statements should not come from Iran alone,’ Araghchi said, referring to Trump’s inflammatory remarks that Iran must choose the path of peace or face more severe attacks.

‘The international community must take a stand, because it is not just Iran that is being threatened, it’s the very foundations of international law that are being challenged,’ he said, calling it a blatant threat against a sovereign nation.

The US aggression against Iranian nuclear sites was reported in the early hours of Sunday, announced by US President Donald Trump himself on his social media platforms

The unprovoked aggression immediately drew sharp reactions inside Iran, with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) vowing a fitting response.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) also condemned the aggression and said it will raise the issue with international organisations through legal channels.

Araghchi pointed to Iran’s long standing efforts to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, noting that Tehran engaged in over two decades of negotiations with world powers, including the P5+1, leading to a landmark diplomatic agreement.

‘Despite that achievement, the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, reinstated sanctions, and began using the language of threats,’ he said. ‘Now, it has escalated to outright military aggression against our peaceful nuclear facilities.’

The top diplomat emphasised that such actions by Washington must not go unchallenged, warning that silence could unravel the global order.

‘If the international community fails to condemn these actions, there will be nothing left of international law to uphold peace, security, and global stability,’ Araghchi warned.

