‘Inciting support for Hamas’ – Doctor pleads not guilty!

NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, pleaded not guilty yesterday at Westminster Magistrates Court to charges of ‘inciting support for Hamas’ and ‘publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred’, following her social media posts about October 7.

Aladwan was released on bail and will appear at the Old Bailey on 24 April.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside court in vocal support, chanting ‘you’re a hero’ and holding placards as she left the courtroom.

Scotland Yard said Aladwan was arrested at her home in Pilning, South Gloucestershire, on Thursday for allegedly breaching police bail conditions from previous arrests.

She was charged with inviting support for Hamas in posts from 23 July to 31 December last year.

The Palestinian-British doctor was also charged under the Public Order Act 1986 with publishing material deemed threatening, abusive or insulting with intent to stir up racial hatred.

The charges stem from her outspoken social media criticism of Israel and her participation in pro-Palestine protests which has drawn repeated state scrutiny and targeting.