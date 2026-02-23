Huckabee OKs Israeli expansion from the Nile to the Euphrates!

The Hamas Movement has strongly denounced US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s claim that Israel has biblical rights over the Arab region and his unashamed support for ‘Zionist expansion fantasies’.

Huckabee drew widespread condemnation after claiming in a US TV interview last Friday that Israel had the ‘biblical right’ to expand its territory across the Middle East, from the Nile to the Euphrates.

‘It would be fine if they took it all,’ he told US podcaster Tucker Carlson.

Hamas said that Huckabee’s remarks laid bare his administration’s backing of Israeli domination and annexation plans in the region, describing this position as a ‘flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter’.

Hamas added that Huckabee’s position exposed ‘the colonial mindset upon which the Zionist project was founded’ and reflected ‘utter disregard for the sovereignty of regional countries and their people’s rights.

‘The Palestinian people will continue to uphold their inalienable national rights, especially the right to their land, holy sites, and self-determination,’ Hamas said.

‘Such remarks grant no legitimacy to the Israeli occupation and cannot rewrite the historical and legal truths that affirm that the occupation is illegal and will eventually come to an end,’ the Movement added.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine described justifying Israeli occupation policies through religious discourse as a ‘dangerous deviation’.

It warned against turning the political conflict into a ‘confrontation of a religious and doctrinal nature’ that threatens international peace and stability.

The committee said that ‘justifying occupation policies or settlement expansion through religious discourse represents a serious moral and theological deviation’.

The committee condemned ‘in the strongest terms’ Huckabee’s claim for Israel to have a ‘biblical right’ to control the entire region ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates’, describing it as a ‘dangerous reliance on religious interpretations used to justify colonial and expansionist political projects’.

Huckabee’s remarks fall within the context of Israeli expansionist claims, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on 12th August 2025, during an interview with the Hebrew channel i24, that he is ‘strongly connected to the vision of Greater Israel’, in response to a question about his feeling that he is ‘on a mission on behalf of the Jewish people’.