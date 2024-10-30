Horrific Israeli massacre in Beit Lahia

ISRAELI occupation forces (IOF) committed a horrific massacre yesterday morning, bombing an apartment building in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli warplane bombed the five-storey apartment block reducing it to rubble, with over 100 civilians, mostly women and children, inside.

According to medical and media reports, 107 people were killed and many others injured.

But the death toll is likely to rise as many victims are still buried under the rubble and several wounded people are in a critical condition.

Civilians living in the area have been working to recover the bodies and evacuate the wounded because ambulance and civil defence services in northern Gaza are all out of commission.

There was ongoing Israeli bombardment near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia as dozens of victims were being evacuated from the bombed building to the facility.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is already debilitated and unable to provide the minimum medical assistance for patients and wounded.

Speaking outside yesterday, Dr Marwan Al Humas, Director of Field Hospitals, Gaza Ministry of Health, told reporters: ‘Hospitals remain empty, without any physical staff or medical resources.

‘This particular hospital is equipped with only two doctors, two paediatricians, but without any surgeons, medical supplies, or any of the intensive caring units.

‘The total number of victims and wounded people inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is beyond 150.

‘Most of the Gaza Strip is reeling under a ruthless massacre by the Israeli occupation forces.

‘More than 77 civilian Palestinians have been either killed or are missing, many of them remain buried under the debris.

‘I appeal to the whole world to bring this genocide war against our population all across the Gaza Strip to an end, to provide a safe corridor and provide protection to hospitals and medical staff as per international laws and conventions.

‘We appeal to the international organisations, namely the World Health Organisation, to immediately deploy medical staff, namely surgeons, to the northern part of the Gaza Strip and to immediately deliver ambulance vehicles.

‘There is not a single ambulance running in the northern part of the Gaza Strip since they were all destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces.

‘We appeal to all Palestinian people who have any medical knowledge, namely surgeons, to immediately approach Kamal Adwan Hospital in order to lend a helping hand and try to save lives.

‘More than 150 civilians have been killed due to the lack of medical attention, we appeal to the international organisations to immediately act in order to save and salvage what is left of the medical sector in the Gaza Strip, namely the northern part of the Gaza Strip.’

