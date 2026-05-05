‘Hormuz unbearable for the US’ – ‘Marines will end up in an abattoir’

IRANIAN Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned yesterday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is becoming ‘unbearable’ for the United States, while Tehran has ‘not even started yet.’

A ‘new equation’ is being established in the strategic waterway, he said.

‘The security of shipping and energy transit has been endangered by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade … of course, their evil will be diminished.’

Iran is fully aware of the pressure mounting on the US, he said.

‘We know very well that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we haven’t even started yet.’

Meanwhile, former Iranian foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, warned US Marines that they are being sacrificed by US President Donald Trump in his ambition to remain in office even after the end of his current term in 2028.

Velayati sent a message to sailors aboard the USS Tripoli who are currently in regional waters near Iran with the stated mission of enforcing a blockade on the country and breaking its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

‘You are extras in a movie show for Trump’s next presidential election… Your president has not been able to save US forces in previous wars,’ he said.

‘Now you are assigned to save the money boxes of our region, but you will end up in an abattoir.’

The warning came a day after Iranian and US naval forces exchanged fire near the Strait, after Trump announced he had ordered an operation to break restrictions imposed by Iran on cargo transit via the waterway.

Several ships and other port facilities were hit during the exchange of fire, while both sides claimed they had successfully defended their military positions in the Persian Gulf.

Velayati said that US attempts to militarise the Persian Gulf would ultimately lead to more damage for Washington.

‘History is a good teacher. Tripoli will not be repeated in the Persian Gulf but rather it will become a nightmare and will demolish your security!’ he said.