Hezbollah denies responsibility for deaths!

HEZBOLLAH issued a statement yesterday categorically denying Israeli allegations that it was responsible for the killing of 12 children on a football field in the Majdal Shams area in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: ‘The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting the Majdal Shams area.

‘Hezbollah affirms that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever and emphatically denies all false claims in this regard.’

Commenting on the incident, Ghaleb Saif, head of the Druze Initiative, stated that the missiles that fell on the Syrian Golan and Galilee were Israeli interceptor missiles, which often cause significant damage to property and lives.

‘Every day, we see how Iron Dome missiles miss their targets and end up falling on us,’ Saif added.

Iran sternly warned Israel against ‘any new adventurism’ after the regime accused Hezbollah of firing a rocket on the Majdal Shams.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan’ani said while Hezbollah and some senior Lebanese officials rejected outright their responsibility for the attack, the Israeli regime is using Majdal Shams incident as an ‘excuse’ and fabricating an ‘unrealistic scenario’ to distract the world from its war crimes in Gaza.

‘After ten months of mass killing in the Gaza Strip and massacre of Palestinian children and women, the apartheid Israeli regime is trying to distract public opinion and global attention from its wide-ranging crimes in Palestine with a fabricated scenario.

‘The Zionist regime lacks the slightest moral credibility to comment and pass judgment on the Majdal Shams incident, and the regime’s allegations against others will be disregarded,’ Kan’ani said.

Kan’ani urged the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to support the stability and security of Lebanon and the region against the adventurism of the ‘aggressive Zionist regime’.

He warned that any ‘foolish moves’ by the Zionist regime could further destabilise the region, adding that Israel will be definitely and primarily held accountable for the ‘unforeseeable consequences of such a folly’.

Kan’ani also advised the US administration to stop supplying Israel with weapons of mass destruction and greeting with applause its criminal prime minister (Netanyahu) after ten months of ongoing atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.