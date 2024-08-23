Harris Confirms Her Unwavering Support For Israel!

US Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, has unequivocally reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal campaign, brazenly asserting Tel Aviv’s ‘right to defend itself’ in the face of mounting evidence of war crimes.

‘Let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself’, Harris declared to a rapturous crowd on the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

In an attempt at appearing empathetic, Harris offered hollow words about the devastation in Gaza: ‘What has happened in Gaza in the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking’.

However, her lip service rang false as she stopped short of criticising the Israeli regime for its relentless onslaught on Palestinians, now in its 10th month.

Further demonstrating her allegiance to the genocidal state, Harris labelled Hamas as a ‘terrorist’ organisation, parroting the rhetoric used to justify the ongoing atrocities.

She claimed that she and President Biden were ‘working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released’.

However, the DNC was hit by protests against the Israeli genocidal war and the Biden administration’s complicity. Demonstrators burned American flags and clashed with police in Chicago, their cries of ‘Free Palestine’ echoing through the convention hall.

Pro-Israel Democrats at the convention dismissed any notion of divergence between Harris and Biden on the Gaza war. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) stated: ‘I think the Vice President Harris will be a strong supporter of Israel and carry forward the policies that the Biden administration have carried forth’.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) echoed this sentiment, affirming Harris will maintain the ‘historically strong relationship between America and Israel’.

In a telling move, the DNC refused to allow a Palestinian speaker at the Chicago convention, prompting Muslim Women for Harris to withdraw their endorsement.

‘We cannot in good conscience continue Muslim Women for Harris in light of this new information’, the group stated. Harris’s stance comes as no surprise, given her previous meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which she reiterated her ‘unwavering commitment to Israel’.

Meanwhile, US police arrested dozens of pro-Palestine protesters outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago.

As detainees were loaded into police vans, they defiantly chanted ‘Free Palestine’, their voices joining the growing global chorus demanding an end to the occupation and genocide.

The United States remains Israel’s staunchest ally and primary arms supplier, providing weapons and intelligence support throughout the Gaza war. It has consistently blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.