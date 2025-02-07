Hamas slams Trump’s racist vision for Gaza

Hamas yesterday expressed total rejection of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza relocation plans which ‘represent a continuation of the settlement plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and cancelling the right of return’.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said that the plans reflect ‘a racist vision aimed at uprooting our people from their roots and reshaping the political and geographical map of the region, in a way that serves the Zionist and colonial interests’.

He added that the response to these statements must be through a package of political, diplomatic and field measures, including strengthening Palestinian national unity and forming a unified national front to confront ongoing threats facing Gaza and Palestine in general.

He stressed the need to ‘unify the Palestinian political position towards rejecting any attempt to exclude our people from their land’, calling for diplomatic action at the Arab and international levels.

The Hamas leader stressed the importance of popular escalation and resistance in all its forms in Gaza, the West Bank and within the Green Line to reject these plans.

‘Our Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and the 1948-occupied territories will not give up their rights, and will not allow any attempt to uproot them from their land, and Trump’s statements are nothing but a new illusion of the US administration biased towards the occupation, and this plan will fall as all previous attempts have fallen.’

Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the Aqsa Mosque preacher, affirmed that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land and will never accept relocation to any other country.

Sabri said that the Palestinian people have affirmed over decades their insistence on remaining on their land regardless of sacrifices.

José Manuel Albares, the Spanish foreign minister, yesterday refused an Israeli proposal to receive Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in the event they were relocated out of the enclave.

Albares, in an interview with a local news outlet, said that Gaza is for Gazans and it should be part of the future Palestinian state.

Israeli foreign minister Yisrael Katz had said that Palestinians from Gaza could be relocated to Spain.