Hamas ready to hand Gaza to national government

HAMAS has said it is fully ready to hand over all governing responsibilities in Gaza, including security, to the national committee meant to administer the Strip.

Spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Wednesday that the movement had again confirmed its readiness to provide whatever support the committee needed to succeed.

The body was formed months ago but is still not allowed to enter Gaza by Israeli authorities.

‘It is unreasonable that the Peace Council has been unable to facilitate the committee’s entry for all this time,’ he said.

In a statement yesterday, Qassem warned that Israeli talk of forcing Palestinians out of Gaza came amid intensified attacks, a tightened blockade and the daily destruction of what little infrastructure remains.

Such discussions, he said, ‘signal grave dangers ahead that must not be overlooked and raise pressing questions about the true objectives the Israeli occupation seeks to impose on the ground’.

He pointed to recent Israeli security meetings on the future of Gaza’s population.

‘The Israeli security meetings held recently to discuss the future of Gaza’s population, alongside the revival of displacement schemes aimed at reshaping the Strip’s demographics, represent a highly dangerous development.

‘These moves reflect orientations that contradict any talk regarding peace, stability, or commitment to the understandings previously brokered by mediators,’ he said.

The bombardment, assassinations and destruction of infrastructure, together with the blockade and the starvation of the population, ‘reinforce fears of a systematic policy designed to engineer a coercive reality on the ground, ultimately serving relocation plans and threatening the Palestinian people’s presence on their land,’ he added.

Qassem called on the US administration, which brokered the truce understandings, to act decisively against any Israeli measures that could unravel the agreements, warning that a failure to do so could open the way to a mass displacement operation and a severe threat to regional stability.

He also urged the Arab League, led by Egypt, to mount urgent and coordinated efforts to thwart any such scheme.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since 7 October 2023 has reached 73,043, with 173,417 wounded, the health ministry said yesterday morning.

Since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, at least 1,031 Palestinians have been killed and a further 3,309 injured.