Hamas opens fire on Israel

HAMAS’S military wing, the Qassam Brigades, launched a ten-rocket missile attack on Israel yesterday, causing loud explosions in the Tel Aviv area, triggering alarm sirens and panic throughout the Zionist regime.

Hamas said in a statement that its fighters bombarded the Israeli city with a missile barrage ‘in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians’.

Al-Qassam Brigades said that it launched a large rocket counterattack on Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hebrew media, warning sirens sounded in over 50 Israeli cities and towns, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Hod Hasharon. Casualties and material damage have been reported in Herzliya City.

Al-Qassam Brigades said that groups of its fighters reported, after their return from front lines, that they bombed five Israeli tanks, two armoured bulldozers and one troop carrier with explosive devices in different areas of Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

Another Israeli tank was attacked by a projectile in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam fighters also bombarded Israeli forces in al-Qasasib neighbourhood in Jabalia camp with heavy-calibre mortar shells.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades said its fighters had ‘killed and captured’ numbers of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia camp.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday the capture of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers during an operation in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

‘Our fighters were able to carry out a complex operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip, where they lured an Israeli force into one of the tunnels in Jabalia camp, clashed with it at close range, and killed, captured, and wounded its members,’ spokesman for the Brigades Abu Obeida said in a recorded statement.

‘The occupation forces are digging among piles of rubble in search for the remains of some of their prisoners, whom they had previously bombed on purpose, and keep throwing thousands of their soldiers into the alleyways of Jabalia and elsewhere to search for corpses, sacrificing their soldiers for the sake of Netanyahu’s personal machinations and his extremist fascist government’s interests,’ Abu Obeida said in his statement.

A separate video clip released by al-Qassam Brigades showed an individual being dragged in a tunnel, purportedly an Israeli soldier, but this has not been yet confirmed.

The video also showcased weapons and equipment seemingly belonging to three Israeli soldiers.