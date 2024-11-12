Hamas message to Riyadh Summit

THE Hamas Movement has called on the Arab and Muslim summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to form an international Arab-Islamic alliance to pressure the Israeli occupation state and its supporters to stop the war of genocide in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a message to the participating leaders, Hamas said that the alliance should also work to break the siege on Gaza and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their rights to self-determination and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas reiterated its keenness to deal positively with any proposals and ideas that guarantee an end to the Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced people to their areas.

They also stressed that any ceasefire proposal must lead to efforts to provide the population with humanitarian assistance, break the siege, reconstruct Gaza and achieve a real prisoner swap deal.

Hamas also called on all countries and entities to work individually and collectively to develop plans and take all necessary measures to provide immediate relief and shelter for the Gaza population, especially as winter has started in the Strip.

And they urged Arab and Islamic countries to boycott the Israeli occupation state, revoke agreements signed with it, and make efforts to isolate it in the international arena.

The Movement called for legal action to be taken against the Israeli occupation at international courts and to prosecute its war criminals, especially in the countries they visit.

In its message, Hamas pointed out that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has surpassed the 400-day mark, recalling the decisions taken about Gaza and its people during the previous summit that was held on November 11, 2023.

The Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel broadcast footage of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati landing in Riyadh for the summit on Sunday evening.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are also among those to attend.

The Saudi Press Agency said Israel’s ‘aggression’ in Gaza and Lebanon ‘has compelled Arab and Islamic leaders to take urgent action.

‘Key priorities (for the summit) include halting the aggression, protecting civilians, providing support to the Palestinian and Lebanese people, unifying positions, and exerting pressure on the international community to take decisive steps to end the ongoing attacks and establish lasting peace and stability in the region.’