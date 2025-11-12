Hamas denounces Israel’s plan to execute Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval in its first reading of a bill that would permit the execution of Palestinian prisoners, calling it an extension of Israel’s ‘racist and criminal policy’.

‘The so-called Zionist Knesset’s passing of a bill in its first reading for the execution of Palestinian (abductees) is an extension of the Zionist government’s racist and criminal policy, and an attempt to legalise systematic mass killing against our Palestinian people living under occupation,’ Hamas said in a press statement yesterday.

On Monday, the regime’s lawmakers advanced the draft legislation by 39 votes to 16.

The bill will now be referred to the Knesset’s so-called ‘National Security Committee’ for the final two readings it must pass to become a law.

Last week, the National Security Committee of the Israeli Knesset approved the bill, paving the way for its referral to the Knesset General Assembly for discussion and voting.

Hamas said the bill is ‘fascist and sadistic’, slamming Israel for openly violating international laws and conventions, including International Humanitarian Law and the principles of human rights.

‘We call on the international community, the UN, and all rights groups to condemn this dangerous, racist occupation “legislation”, impose deterrent sanctions on the rogue Zionist entity, and pressure it to rescind this bill,’ the group added.

The movement also demanded the establishment of international investigation committees to visit Israeli prisons and examine the conditions of Palestinian abductees, saying they face ‘systematic torture and abuse’ that has led to the deaths of dozens of them.

• See editorial