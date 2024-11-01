Hamas condemns Israeli army’s criminal attacks on Palestinians!

The Hamas Movement has said that the Israeli occupation army’s ongoing raids and crimes and its persistence in assassinating resistance fighters in the West Bank is criminal.

In a statement yesterday, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation’s aggression in Tulkarem and other West Bank areas has failed to dissuade the Palestinian people from their adherence to their rights and their steadfastness on their land.

Hamas applauded the ‘heroes of resistance’ in Tulkarem, its refugee camp and other West Bank areas, saying they have a strong fighting spirit full of challenge and courage and are able to deal painful blows to the Israeli security system.

The movement called on the Palestinian masses in the West Bank to use all means of resistance against the occupation and continue to make it pay the pricefor its ongoing crimes.

On Wednesday night, Israeli special forces infiltrated a civilian car into Tulkarem refugee camp and assassinated one of the resistance commanders of al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas.

Later at dawn, an Israeli drone killed a resistance fighter and a child in the main square of Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed grave concern over Israel’s ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, calling it vital to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid supplies to the people in Gaza.

‘The Members of the Security Council strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA’s operations and mandate.

‘It recognised that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the agency’s services and also implications for the region,’ said the UNSC statement.

It came after the adoption of bills by the Israeli Knesset against UNRWA to prevent it from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

‘The Members of the Security Council demanded to all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law including the protection of UN and humanitarian facilities,’ said the statement.

The UNSC also called on Israel to ‘abide by its international obligations’ and ‘respect the privileges and immunities’ of the agency.