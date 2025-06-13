Hamas calls for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

THE Hamas Movement, along with the Palestinian presidency, welcomed the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming adoption on Thursday of a resolution calling for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution also demands the opening of humanitarian corridors, the guarantee of aid delivery, and the condemnation of starvation as a means of warfare.

In a statement, Hamas described the overwhelming vote as a ‘political and moral victory for the steadfast Palestinian people and proof of the failure of the Zionist occupation and the US administration to impose their false narrative.’

The Movement added that the resolution exposes the collapse of Israel’s self-defence claims in the face of the scale of massacres and acts of genocide committed in Gaza.

Hamas also viewed the vote as a decisive response to the US administration, which vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council just days ago and tried to pressure the General Assembly to condemn Hamas and the Palestinian resistance.

‘The vote confirms the world’s rejection of the biased American approach, which legitimises killing and starvation while covering for Zionist war crimes,’ the statement continued.

Hamas called on the United Nations to translate this resolution into practical, binding steps to halt the aggression immediately, lift the unjust blockade, hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes, and save civilians in Gaza who face the constant threat of famine and death.

Late Thursday evening, the UN General Assembly passed the resolution, submitted by Spain, calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza that all parties must observe.

The resolution, which received 149 votes in favour, calls on Israel to lift its blockade, open border crossings, and ensure immediate humanitarian aid access to Gaza’s population.