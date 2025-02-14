Hamas calls for massive demonstrations this weekend in of all the world’s cities!

THE HAMAS Movement has called on people worldwide to go out ‘in mass demonstrations in all cities of the world and let the coming Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays be a global movement’ against the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

‘We call on the masses of our people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world to go out in massive solidarity marches’ from Friday through Sunday to denounce ‘the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land’, Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Movement stressed that ‘these marches come in support of our people’s legitimate rights to defend their land, foremost among which is their right to freedom, independence, and self-determination’.

The Movement also expressed ‘appreciation for all the global positions supporting, backing, and showing solidarity with our people in the Gaza Strip’.

The statement comes after Trump repeated his proposal for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip, push its inhabitants off their land into Jordan and Egypt, and rebuild the territory into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

It also comes as Israeli forces continue to attack and expel Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said yesterday that the fate of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip is linked to the actions of premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spokesman for al-Quds Brigades Abu Hamza said on Telegram that prisoner exchanges are the only way to release the Israeli captives and restore stability, holding the Israeli occupation regime responsible for any possible escalation.

‘The Palestinian factions have fulfilled their obligations to the fullest, while the enemy (Israel) has left its prisoners in a whirlpool of danger and uncertainty,’ Abu Hamza, added.

The spokesman added that the Israeli government is responsible for the consequences of its failure to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

‘We are committed to all aspects of the ceasefire agreement as long as the enemy abides by its terms,’ he added.

Al-Quds Brigades also released a video showing Israeli soldier Arbel Yehud and her fellow citizen Gadi Moses as well as five Thai citizens with a message saying they ‘were released only through an exchange deal, so what about the rest?’