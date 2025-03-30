Hamas Approves New Ceasefire Deal

‘WE RESPONDED positively to a new proposal over Gaza,’ Hamas chief in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said on Saturday, adding that his movement had approached all the ceasefire proposals positively and responsibly with the aim of ending the war on the Gaza Strip.

The proposal put forward by mediators would see five more hostages released to Israel in exchange for a 50-day truce.

‘Two days ago, we received a proposal from the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar. We dealt with it positively and approved it. We hope that the occupation (Israel) will not obstruct it,’ al-Hayya said in a televised address for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

‘Netanyahu had thwarted all the mediators’ efforts to reach an agreement ensuring a complete ceasefire and full military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. However, an agreement was reached on January 19, 2025 thanks to our determination to reach a deal and our positivity, flexibility and sense of responsibility,’ al-Hayya said.

‘Despite the occupation’s failure to respect all the terms of the agreement during its first phase, we upheld our commitments in full and worked with the mediators to ensure that the occupation abided by its part of the agreement.

‘Yet, the occupation completely reneged on the agreement after the first phase ended,’ al-Hayya added.

‘The occupation refused to engage in negotiations over the second phase of the agreement or withdraw from the Salahuddin “Philadelphi” corridor. Instead, it resumed the war with increased brutality and violence, carrying out killings, bombings, and incursions into some areas of the Gaza Strip, while sealing border crossings and blocking humanitarian aid,’ the Hamas leader elaborated.

‘Despite this, we remained steadfast in our commitment to the agreement and communicated our stance to the international community, emphasising that we are seeking no more than what has been previously agreed upon, guaranteed by mediators, and recognised by the international community,’ he said.

‘We say frankly to those who believe that Hamas and the resistance factions might abandon their responsibilities or leave their people to an uncertain fate dictated by the occupation: You are delusional,’ al-Hayya underlined.

‘We will never accept humiliation or disgrace for our people – no displacement and no expulsion.

‘The resistance weapons are a red line, intrinsically linked to the continuation of the occupation and the aspiration to establish an independent Palestinian state. As long as the occupation persists, these weapons will remain a safeguard for our people and their state, protecting their rights and resources,’ he added.

