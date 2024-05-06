Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire Deal!

THE HAMAS political bureau, announced yesterday evening that it has approved a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

‘The mujahid brother Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas movement’s political bureau, had a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, and informed them of the Hamas movement’s approval of their proposal regarding the ceasefire agreement,’ Hamas said in a statement.

It would be a three phase ceasefire deal, each phase lasting 42 days.

The second phase would include a commitment to a permanent ceasefire.

The third phase would include a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza and an end to the blockade of Gaza.

A Hamas official said that agreement to the deal had been communicated to Egypt and Qater and that the ‘ball is now in Israel’s court’.

However, an unnamed Israeli official quoted by the Reuters news agency claimed afterwards that Hamas had approved a ‘softened’ Egyptian proposal that is not acceptable to Israel.

The official claimed that the proposal included ‘far-reaching’ conclusions that Israel will not support.’

Earlier yesterday an ‘evacuation order’ was issued to Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah by the genocidal Israeli regime.

In response, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri warned that it was a ‘dangerous escalation that will have consequences’.

He warned that any Israeli military offensive on Rafah will not be a ‘picnic’, adding that Hamas is ‘fully prepared’ to defend Palestinians.

The Israeli military began dropping red leaflets on the eastern areas of Rafah yesterday, telling Palestinians to flee to al-Mawasi.

The leaflets stated: ‘To all of the residents and those currently sheltering in the Rafah Camp, the Brazil Camp and the neighbourhoods of Al-Shabura and Al-Zohour. Remaining in these areas puts your lives in danger.’

The leaflets said the Israeli military ‘is about to operate with force against the terror organisations in the area you currently reside’, adding that anyone remaining in the area puts themselves and their family in danger.

The evacuation order followed a night of intense Israeli bombardment that killed 22 people, including eight children, in the city.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said thousands of people have been seen evacuating areas to the east of Rafah after the Israeli order ahead of the looming military attack.

‘This coincides with the escalating Israeli airstrikes on areas east of the city of Rafah. PRCS warns of a humanitarian catastrophe for civilians in Rafah.’

Sally Abi-Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa regional director, said: ‘Any claims made by Israel that civilians can be safely evacuated have lost credibility after seven months of attacks against civilians and aid workers in so-called safe zones.’

Jordan foreign minister Ayman Safadi, said: ‘Another massacre of the Palestinians is in the making.

‘Failure to prevent the massacre will be an indelible stain on the international community. Too many massacres have been allowed. Enough!’

• See editorial page 6