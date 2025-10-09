HAMAS ACCEPTS CEASEFIRE! to end the war in Gaza and begin the withdrawal of the occupation

HAMAS said yesterday it had accepted a ceasefire framework reached through indirect talks in Cairo and based on a proposal by Donald Trump.

The movement says the plan ‘stipulates ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation from it, and the entry of aid’ alongside an exchange of the remaining Israeli captives in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

It said it engaged in ‘responsible and serious’ consultations with other Palestinian factions before agreeing, and confirmed it had submitted lists of prisoners for exchange: ‘We await final agreement on the names, in preparation for announcing them to our people through the Prisoners’ Media Office, once the relevant procedures and understandings are completed.’

Hamas warned that implementation requires outside pressure on Israel: it called on the United States and other guarantors to ‘compel the occupation … to fully implement the requirements of the agreement, and not allow it to evade or procrastinate in applying what has been agreed upon’.

Gaza’s Government Media Office urged civilians to move carefully until corridors are confirmed: ‘We call on our people not to move on Rashid and Salah al-Din Streets, from south to north, or from north to south, or in their surrounding areas, except after official instructions are issued that ensure the safety of citizens.’

The announcement drew quick endorsements from Palestinian factions.

Islamic Jihad said the terms ‘are not a gift from anyone’, crediting the outcome to popular endurance: ‘We emphasise the enormous sacrifices made by our Palestinian people, and the courage and bravery of its fighters on the ground who confronted the enemy forces and showed unprecedented courage in combat.’

It added, ‘In these historic moments, our people will not forget their great martyrs who played the most important role in keeping the resistance steadfast.’

Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq called the pause ‘a national achievement par excellence, embodying the unity of our people and their adherence to the option of resistance’, adding that ‘what Israel failed to achieve by genocide, it won’t achieve through talks.’

Inside Israel, the path to formal approval is fraught. Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would vote against the deal, declaring he ‘cannot join in shortsighted celebrations’ and warning of ‘immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons’.

An unnamed Israeli official said the cabinet decision would focus only on the prisoner-exchange component. Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, said that once the security cabinet meets there will be a 72-hour countdown for the release of the remaining living captives.

On the ground, the picture remained volatile.

Hours after the framework was unveiled, Gaza’s civil defence reported continuing blasts in northern areas: ‘Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,’ spokesman Mohammed al-Mughayyir said, citing ‘a series of intense airstrikes’ on Gaza City.

Even as the new framework was announced, airstrikes continued and Israeli units maintained positions around Gaza City, raising immediate questions over whether the deal will be honoured in practice and whether civilians can move safely once any formal clock starts on prisoner releases and troop withdrawals.