‘HALT the Family Farm Tax,’ demand thousands of farmworkers as they roll into Whitehall, many aboard their tractors, at 1pm this afternoon.

Small farmers across the country are furious that Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that they will be liable to pay Inheritance Tax (IHT), warning that they will inevitably be driven into bankruptcy unless it is reversed.

Save British Farming founder, Liz Webster, said yesterday: ‘The government is sleepwalking into a food crisis. We need action now to protect British farming.’

Former NFU chief economist Dr Sean Rickard added: ‘The UK lacks a coherent food production strategy, the effect of which threatens food security and its affordability – food prices have risen 33 per cent over the past five years.’

The Council of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) voted overwhelmingly to stage today’s ‘campaign moment’ in London as part of its drive to halt the Family Farm Tax.

It also voted to support a planned farmer rally in the capital in March.

Today’s action takes place on the same day that MPs are set to debate the 145,000-strong petition urging a U-turn on the IHT plans.

Today’s rally, which is organised by Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent, commences at 1pm in Westminster.

Ahead of today’s rally, a spokesman for Save British Farming said: ‘We are returning to London, asking Starmer to “change his tune” as MPs debate the 145,000-strong petition to overturn the family farm tax.

‘Farmers are invited to come together and ensure we are heard and seen in Westminster to ensure Parliament sees and hears us as they debate this important petition.’