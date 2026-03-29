Half a million on London march against war & racism

MORE than half a million workers, students and youth joined the Together Alliance and pro-Palestine marches through central London to Whitehall on Saturday.

The demonstrations, which were called to oppose racism and the US-Israel war on Iran, Palestine and Lebanon, comprised two marches – one anti-war, pro-Palestine march from Imperial College in south Kensington and another, which assembled at Park Lane, against fascism.

They met at Hyde Park Corner, where the lecturers section of the anti-racism march fell back and clapped and cheered to allow the pro-Palestine march in front of them.

There were thousands of Palestinian flags on the march, as well as trade union banners and home made placards, including ‘Eat the 1%’, ‘Stop Funding Wars in My Name with My Money!’ and ‘Fascist Scum Out!’

There was a loud and lively delegation behind the Workers Revolutionary and Young Socialists banner, with constant chants of ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free! 1234 Occupation No More, 5678 Israel is a Terrorist State! Hands off Iran! From Iran to Palestine, Killing Children is a Crime!’

Ahead of the demonstration and on the road, lots of marchers spoke to News Line.

Dylan Spiekerman, a translator and musician, said: ‘Racism raises its head at times that suit the ruling class. We’re here marching against the war and against racism. I believe there must be strike action against both and the unions should stop Britain from sending arms to Israel.

‘No-one should believe the Labour Party any more after what it’s done and continues to do in its support for Israel.’

Dana Theodori said: ‘I’m Palestinian. I live in Dubai and I’m going back to tomorrow. Trump needs to go, Netanyahu needs to go and Palestine needs to be free.

‘I’m from Jerusalem and my husband is from Gaza. He’s lost several family members, while others are hiding in churches and schools and in houses with other families. They have refused to leave Gaza.

‘The Iranians are fighting for all of us. They are very brave and are much stronger than everyone thought.’

Riz Swed, a gardener from North Wales, said: ‘There are six of us here today to march against hate and in support of Palestine, Iran and Lebanon. Iran has stood up strong and firm.

‘Britain must be made to stop arming Israel. There has been three years of marching but it hasn’t changed much, so we have to strike.

‘There should be a general strike in Britain. There has to be a revolution, it’s the only way.’

Lola from Wales said: ‘I feel grateful to be here at this movement, but I am also deeply aware of what’s happening in the world.

‘I don’t agree with how the suffering of people is divided by the media along religious lines. Human suffering is human suffering. People should sand together for Palestine, Iran, Sudan. Across all these conflicts – it is ordinary people who are paying the price.

‘Recent events show how conflicts are escalating globally, with civilians caught in the middle and humanitarian crises growing worse.’

Muhammad from London said: ‘I am speaking out for Iran. The reality of what is happening is not being accurately reported around the world. The Iranian people do not want war. Thousands are against it and are simply trying to live in peace.

‘The assassination of our Ayatollah brought many Iranians together in grief and unity. Despite everything, I remain committed to my country and my people.

‘My family lives in Tehran and I worry deeply about my parents every day. I urge the Western world to stop the violence and the killing of innocent people in my country.’

Mrs Ahmed from Croydon, said: ‘I am not happy with the Arab leaders allowing their people to suffer. All they have to do is ask the USA to leave. We can try peace instead of these endless wars. I come to as many protests as I can.’

Salma from west London said: ‘Today I witnessed an incident involving a young Iranian teenager who was stopped by police and accused of carrying an offensive weapon – a flagpole.

‘Earlier this morning, I had taken a photo of him holding a flag, and I knew the pole was simply part of that, not a weapon.

‘When I saw him surrounded by about five officers and being cautioned, I tried to intervene by explaining that I had proof he was telling the truth.

‘Despite repeating this several times, the officers told me to step back and allow them to do their job. I became increasingly frustrated and raised my voice, insisting that I had evidence to support him.

‘The officers proceeded to search him anyway and initially did not take my comments into account. However, after several minutes of me continuing to speak up, they eventually released him.’

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